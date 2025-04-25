Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

