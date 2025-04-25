Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.27% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 208,670 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,008,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 113,609 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 288,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $41.97 on Friday. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

