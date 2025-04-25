Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Irth Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth about $66,883,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,156,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 603,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

