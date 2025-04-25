Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 521,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

