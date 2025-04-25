Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $99.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

