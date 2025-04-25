Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,778,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YETI by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after purchasing an additional 489,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $10,767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,060,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $7,702,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

