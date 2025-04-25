Raymond James Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:CRR Q3 Earnings

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.