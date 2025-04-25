Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of CP Q3 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.16.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after buying an additional 2,532,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

