Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:NOA Q1 Earnings

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA opened at C$21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$563.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$18.83 and a twelve month high of C$31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.28.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60. Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $408,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.