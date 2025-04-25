Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:CNR Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.50.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$135.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$140.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$147.12. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$130.02 and a 52-week high of C$175.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

