Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Robert Half (RHI)

4/24/2025 – Robert Half was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Robert Half was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2025 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Robert Half had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Robert Half was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2025 – Robert Half was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2025 – Robert Half was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Robert Half was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:RHI opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

