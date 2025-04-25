Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

4/22/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $973.00 to $928.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $888.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $892.00.

3/6/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $1,146.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/5/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $861.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $827.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $818.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.