Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $5,273,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 264,609 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.83 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

