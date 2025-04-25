Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,770.46 ($50.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,984 ($53.14). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,967 ($52.91), with a volume of 14,431,156 shares changing hands.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,770 ($63.63) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REL

Relx Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,820.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,770.46.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Relx had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relx Plc will post 134.0035675 EPS for the current year.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 448 ($5.98) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $18.20. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 128,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($54.33), for a total value of £5,245,942.54 ($6,997,389.01). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.