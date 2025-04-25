Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 46,100 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1,024.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

