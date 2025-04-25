Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 218,519 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 218,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 84,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 67,755 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.