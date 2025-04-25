Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 71,200 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

