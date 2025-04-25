Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 460.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Parks & Resorts worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after acquiring an additional 599,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $30,292,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 450,670 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 404,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,222,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRKS opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

