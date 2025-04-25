Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 600.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Finance of America Companies were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Finance of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Finance of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

