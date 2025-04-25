Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LifeMD by 496.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LifeMD by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 192,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in LifeMD by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 61,731 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 311.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 37,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LifeMD Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFMD

LifeMD Profile

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.