Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 293,230 Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,230 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Valens Semiconductor worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $53,672,000. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 273,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.33. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.