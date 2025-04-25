Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 586,800 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 323.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wipro alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196,013 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,683,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,561 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,795,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,969,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 3,359,066 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.