Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 69,100 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 299.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Invst LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 120,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 60,063 shares during the period.

SCHK stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

