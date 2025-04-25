Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $570.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.04%.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

