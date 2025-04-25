Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.28 million, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

