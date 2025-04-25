Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

