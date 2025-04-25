Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

