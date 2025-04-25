Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 156.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $251.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

