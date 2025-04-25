Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ETON. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.46 million, a PE ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.34. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

