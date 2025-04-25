Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $245.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

