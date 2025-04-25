Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 81.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2,129.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILA opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

