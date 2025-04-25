Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ADTN opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $616.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.46. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

