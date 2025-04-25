Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $122.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

(Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.