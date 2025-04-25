Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mirion Technologies worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 226,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,942,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $14.92 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.