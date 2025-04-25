Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,375,000 after acquiring an additional 377,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $18.89 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

