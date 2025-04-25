Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by ($0.10). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $38,935.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,215 shares in the company, valued at $356,081.40. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $36,541.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,241.04. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

