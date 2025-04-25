Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

