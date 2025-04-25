Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 114,600 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.36 million, a P/E ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.10%.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Land

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

