Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 19,100 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.07. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

