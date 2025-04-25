Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 658,061 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 5,576.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,061 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,449 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 586,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 90,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.28. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,312.26. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

