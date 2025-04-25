Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 228,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Liquidia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 265.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 72,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 855.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 210,753 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liquidia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $80,931.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 570,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,984.57. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $33,491.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,287.84. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,128 shares of company stock valued at $450,072. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

