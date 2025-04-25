Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SIVR opened at $32.04 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.