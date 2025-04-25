Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 100.37% of China Yuchai International worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,345,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 128,509 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of CYD stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.92. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYD. StockNews.com downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Greenridge Global downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.