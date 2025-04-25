Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Remitly Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

RELY stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Remitly Global, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $281,597.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,602,896.03. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,813,811 shares in the company, valued at $73,339,585.53. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,166 shares of company stock worth $1,133,685. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

