Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,083 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of Ellington Credit worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Credit by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Ellington Credit Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of EARN stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Ellington Credit has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ellington Credit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,140. This trade represents a 80.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Credit
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.