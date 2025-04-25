Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,786 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,471,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after buying an additional 134,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,431,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 953,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 98,336 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $24.00 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

