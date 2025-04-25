Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pearson alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pearson by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pearson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pearson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.