Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of NewMarket worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NewMarket by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $606.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $616.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.66 and its 200 day moving average is $534.46.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

