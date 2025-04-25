Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,300 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 84.89 and a quick ratio of 90.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $959.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 171.08%.

FBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

