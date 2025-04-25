Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 196,235 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in Grindr by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,989,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,165,000 after purchasing an additional 349,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindr by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 866,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 435,748 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,974. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $139,397 over the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRND. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grindr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of GRND stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.31. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

